 NMPreps - 6A Football Preseason Rankings: Farmington Scorpions
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-06 11:34:08 -0500') }} football Edit

6A Football Preseason Rankings: Farmington Scorpions

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps Spring preseason team rankings for New Mexico high school football. #nmpreps

New Faces for the Scorpions

City: Farmington, NM

2021 Record: 11-1 overall, 4-0 district

2021 Playoffs: Semifinals (L, Artesia 57-14)

Head Coach: Jeff Dalton

NMPreps 6A Preseason Rank: Continue Here

NMPreps Top-40 Preseason Rank: Coming Soon

Preview: A season after earning the 1-seed in the 5A state playoffs and reaching the semifinals the Scorpions will go through a transition. They move into 6A football, the largest enrollment classification in New Mexico high school football. The Scorpions will also lose...continue to the preview and ranking here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}