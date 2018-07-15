Ticker
6A: New Mexico High School Football Over/Under Wins for 2018

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
NMPreps.com has set the over/under numbers for each team in 6A football. Each schedule is listed and reviewed to get you ready for the 2018 New Mexico High School football season.

2018 Preseason Over/Under
TEAM OVER/UNDER  FEATURE

Albuquerque, Independent

4.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Atrisco Heritage

4.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Carlsbad

4.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Centennial

6.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Cibola

5.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Cleveland

8.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Clovis

4.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Eldorado

7.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Gadsden

2.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Hobbs

6.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

La Cueva

8.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Las Cruces

8.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Manzano

8.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Mayfield

5.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Onate

3.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Rio Grande, Independent

0.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Rio Rancho

7.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Sandia

5.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Volcano Vista

5.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

West Mesa

4.5

Prediction | Best/Worst Case Scenario | Full Schedule

Join the Conversation

Which over/under are you taking this season?

Blast from the past: 2017 Over/Under Numbers

