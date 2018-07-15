6A: New Mexico High School Football Over/Under Wins for 2018
NMPreps.com has set the over/under numbers for each team in 6A football. Each schedule is listed and reviewed to get you ready for the 2018 New Mexico High School football season.
2018 Preseason Over/Under
|TEAM
|OVER/UNDER
|FEATURE
|
Albuquerque, Independent
|
4.5
|
Atrisco Heritage
|
4.5
|
Carlsbad
|
4.5
|
Centennial
|
6.5
|
Cibola
|
5.5
|
Cleveland
|
8.5
|
Clovis
|
4.5
|
Eldorado
|
7.5
|
Gadsden
|
2.5
|
Hobbs
|
6.5
|
La Cueva
|
8.5
|
Las Cruces
|
8.5
|
Manzano
|
8.5
|
Mayfield
|
5.5
|
Onate
|
3.5
|
Rio Grande, Independent
|
0.5
|
Rio Rancho
|
7.5
|
Sandia
|
5.5
|
Volcano Vista
|
5.5
|
West Mesa
|
4.5
