NMPreps New Mexico high school football preseason team rankings for the 2022 season. #nmpreps

SANDIA MATADORS

City: Albuquerque, NM

2021 Record: 5-5 overall, 4-1 district

2021 Playoffs: 1st Round (L, Cibola 41-15)

Head Coach: Chad Adcox

Preview: The Matadors opened the 2021 season with a 1-4 mark, yet rebounded with victories in four out of their last five games to finish 5-5 overall. Rising star....continue.

