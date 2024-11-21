6A Semifinal Preview: Centennial and Cleveland Clash Again in 6A Showdown

One of three semifinal games taking place this Friday night, the 6A showdown between the undefeated #2 Centennial Hawks (11-0) and the #3 Cleveland Storm (10-1) promises to be a marquee matchup. These two teams previously met in a thrilling season opener, with Centennial securing a narrow 35-28 victory on a rainy night in Rio Rancho. Now, they meet again with a trip to the state championship on the line.
GAME DETAILS
Matchup:#2 Centennial Hawks (11-0) vs. #3 Cleveland Storm (10-1)
Date/Time:Friday, November 22, 7:00 PM
Location: Field of Dreams, Las Cruces, NM
PATH TO THE SEMIFINALS
Centennial Hawks
The Hawks have been nothing short of dominant this season, finishing the regular season undefeated and outscoring opponents 532-236. Led by dual-threat quarterback Zaiden Davis, Centennial rolled into the semifinals after a commanding 43-17 victory over #7 Rio Rancho in the quarterfinals. Their high-powered rushing attack and disciplined defense have been the cornerstones of their success.
Cleveland Storm
The Storm enter this matchup with only one blemish on their record — their Week 1 loss to Centennial. Since then, Cleveland has rattled off 10 straight wins, including a 57-7 dismantling of #6 Los Lunas in the quarterfinals. Known for their balanced offense and stingy defense, Cleveland has scored 515 points this season while allowing just 116.