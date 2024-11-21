6A Semifinal Preview: Centennial and Cleveland Clash Again in 6A Showdown

One of three semifinal games taking place this Friday night, the 6A showdown between the undefeated #2 Centennial Hawks (11-0) and the #3 Cleveland Storm (10-1) promises to be a marquee matchup. These two teams previously met in a thrilling season opener, with Centennial securing a narrow 35-28 victory on a rainy night in Rio Rancho. Now, they meet again with a trip to the state championship on the line.

Centennial Hawks

​The Hawks have been nothing short of dominant this season, finishing the regular season undefeated and outscoring opponents 532-236. Led by dual-threat quarterback Zaiden Davis, Centennial rolled into the semifinals after a commanding 43-17 victory over #7 Rio Rancho in the quarterfinals. Their high-powered rushing attack and disciplined defense have been the cornerstones of their success.

Cleveland Storm​

The Storm enter this matchup with only one blemish on their record — their Week 1 loss to Centennial. Since then, Cleveland has rattled off 10 straight wins, including a 57-7 dismantling of #6 Los Lunas in the quarterfinals. Known for their balanced offense and stingy defense, Cleveland has scored 515 points this season while allowing just 116.