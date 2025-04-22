New Mexico High School Baseball Rankings

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the playoff puzzle is starting to come together. While the top four teams remain unchanged in this week’s NMPreps 5A Baseball Rankings, a wave of movement from spots 5 through 16 reflects the chaos and competitiveness of district play across the state. Some teams are peaking at the right time, while others are slipping in crowded district races.

No. 1 | La Cueva (17-3, 4-0)– The Bears remain on top after extending their win streak to seven games. Their latest victory came in non-district action, defeating Los Lunas 9-4. La Cueva continues to lead the way in 5A heading into a key strethc.

No. 2 | Carlsbad (17-5, 2-0)– Opened District 4-5A play with convincing wins over Clovis (9-4, 10-0). The Cavemen are also riding a seven-game win streak and look playoff ready,

No. 3 | Cleveland (16-6, 5-1) – The Storm solidified their top-three standing with two key District 1-5A wins: a 5-4 nail-biter over Rio Rancho and a 10-0 shutout of Cibola. They now control their district title destiny.