2023 New Mexico High School Football State Playoffs

As the New Mexico high school football postseason reaches a crescendo, the anticipation is palpable for the 6A semifinal clash between the 3-seed La Cueva Bears and the 7-seed Las Cruces Bulldawgs. Set to unfold in the Albuquerque Metro area, this Friday night showdown promises gridiron excitement and a fierce battle for a coveted spot in the state championship. #nmpreps