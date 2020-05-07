The NMPreps staff lists different players that could be names to know in 2020 and are not the household name. These are players that have the potential to make the All-New Mexico, All-State, and possibly New Mexico Mr. Football Candidates.

Michael McDaniel

Socorro High School

2021

Position: RB

Notes: An impressive stat for McDaniel in 2019. McDaniel rushed the ball 18 times, had an average of 18.4 yards per carry for 331-yards. He also crossed the goal line 5-times.

