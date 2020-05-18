Jeff Davison & Luke Wysong, Trevon Dennard, Tre Watson (Cleveland High School)

Jeff Davison will be able to just throw the ball up in 2020 with three of the top receivers lining up for the Storm. Luke Wysong (2021/WR) led the way with 525 receiving yards last season, Trevon Dennard (2021/WR) was the leader with 6-touchdowns, and in only three games Tre Watson (2021/WR) had 216 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wysong has committed to the University of New Mexico while Watson has several offers from UNM, NMSU, Texas State and others. Davison threw for 1,169-yards in six games for the Storm.

