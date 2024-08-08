PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SVFI1SkRROFJYJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Albuquerque Academy Aiming High Under Coach David Lee's Second Year

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 RECAP

Record: 6-6 overall, 0-3 district

2023 Playoffs: 4A State Quarterfinals

Points Scored: 235

Points Given Up: 326

Streak into 2024: 1-game losing streak

2024 Classification: District 2-4A

2023 Season Recap: Rollercoaster Season Ends in Quarterfinals

For the Chargers, it was a season of ups and downs throughout the entire year. Head coach David Lee found plenty of bright spots in what was his first season with the team, and the Chargers will continue to look at making strides forward after a season in which they won a state playoff game.

The Chargers opened the season with a 50-0 win over 5A Rio Grande but suffered a 26-14 loss to 4A Moriarty in week two. They rebounded with a win over 3A Hope Christian (34-14) but then fell on the road to 4A Bloomfield (41-0). Sitting at 2-2, the Chargers reeled off an impressive three-game win streak and looked to have turned a corner, defeating 5A Capital (20-14), 5A Los Alamos (14-6), and crosstown rival 4A St. Pius X (28-12) to finish non-district play with a 5-2 record.

However, late-season woes hit as they finished 0-3 in district play, dropping games to Portales (54-0), Lovington (47-26), and Bernalillo (50-14), ending the regular season 5-5 overall and 0-3 in district play.

Overall, their body of work, especially the three-game win streak, earned them an at-large state playoff bid as the 9-seed, which put them on the road to 8-seed Grants, where the Chargers earned an upset win 35-7. The following week, they fell to 1-seed Bloomfield on the road, their second trip to the Four Corners area, losing 55-0 and ending their season 6-6 overall.

2024 Outlook: Offensive & Defensive Players to Watch​

The Chargers had several newcomers last season replacing a talented core of players that guided the program for a few seasons. The handing of the torch went extremely well, with a couple of standouts finding the spotlight, especially in....continue reading here.

Top Players to Watch for Academy

NMPreps Season Outlook

NMPreps Prediction

