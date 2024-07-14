NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

The Aztec Tigers are gearing up for the 2024 season with a new head coach and a roster in flux after losing key players. As they navigate a major overhaul, the Tigers face a season of uncertainty and potential rebuilding. Will they rise to the challenge and surprise their newly formed District 1-4A? Dive into our comprehensive season preview to find out what to expect from the Tigers this year.