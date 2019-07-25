News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 11:34:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Best/Worst Case Scenario: Atrisco Heritage Jaguars

Xgfbk40kby04u0vvgkzz
Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's feature that gives the first look at each schedule leading up to the 2019 New Mexico High School football season.

ATRISCO HERITAGE ACADEMY JAGUARS FOOTBALL

Spring Preseason Rank: Click Here

2018 Record: 1-9 overall, 0-5 district

Playoffs: Missed Playoffs

BREAKDOWN

Best-case scenario: Premium members click here.

Worst-Case scenario: Premium members click here.

Over/Under: Premium members click here.

SCHEDULE

8.23 at Mayfield

8/29 vs Sandia

9/7 vs Carlsbad

9/13 at Eldorado

9/26 at Rio Grande

10/4 at Cleveland

10/12 vs Volcano Vista

10/18 at Rio Rancho

10/25 at Cibola

10/31 at West Mesa

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}