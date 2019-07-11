News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 10:23:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Best/Worst Case Scenarios: Belen Eagles Football

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's continued preseason coverage of the 2019 New Mexico high school football season.

Rhxcbalokio9j0byjqov

BELEN EAGLES

Spring Preseason Rank: No. 8 2018 Record: 7-5 overall, 2-1 districtPlayoffs: Quarterfinals

Best Case Scenario: Continue reading here.

Worst Case Scenario: Continue reading here.

Over/Under: Continue reading here.

Prediction: Continue reading here.

SCHEDULE

8.23 vs Del Norte

8.30 at Farmington

9.6 vs Artesia

9.13 vs Highland

9.20 vs Piedra Vista

9.27 at Roswell

10.4 at Deming

10.19 at Valley*

10.25 Valencia*

11.2 at Los Lunas*

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}