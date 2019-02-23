Ticker
Boys: 2019 District Champions

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
NMPreps.com's lists the 2019 Regular Season District Champions in New Mexico High School Basketball

2019 Regular Season Champions

1-5A: Volcano Vista (20-4, 6-2)

2-5A: Pending

3-5A: Las Cruces (26-0, 12-0)

4-5A: Hobbs (20-6, 5-1)

5-5A (CO): Santa Fe (19-7, 6-4)/Manzano (14-10, 6-4)


1-4A: Gallup (19-5, 8-0)

2-4A: Espanola vs Taos

3-4A: Silver (21-4, 5-0)

4-4A: Goddard (17-9, 6-0)

5-4A: Los Lunas (22-3, 7-0)

6-4A: Hope Christian (18-8, 9-1)


1-3A: Wingate (17-9, 8-2)

2-3A: Pending

3-3A: Hot Springs (22-4, 6-0)

4-3A: Dexter (15-11, 5-1)

5-3A: Sandia Prep (16-10, 9-1)


1-2A: Newcomb (24-2, 12-0)

2-2A: McCurdy (21-5, 8-0)

3-2A: Mesilla Valley (19-6, 8-0)

4-2A (CO): Jal (14-12, 4-2)/Eunice (14-9, 4-2)/Hagerman (11-14, 4-2)

5-2A (CO): Mora (20-8, 9-1)/Escalante (18-8, 9-1)

6-2A: Magdalena (22-4, 9-1)

7-2A: Pecos (22-3, 6-0)


1-1A (CO): Foothill (10-4, 4-2)/Evangel/Oak Grove (16-10, 4-2)

2-1A: Quemado (25-1, 6-0)

3-1A: Vaughn (16-4, 5-3)

4-1A: Tatum (20-6, 9-1)

5-1A: Maxwell (18-4, 8-1)

6-1A: Fort Sumner (19-7, 7-1)

7-1A: New Mexico School for the Deaf (20-5, 3-0)

2019 District Tournament Brackets Here

