Boys: 2025 New Mexico HS Basketball First Round Recap and Highlights

The first round of the 2025 New Mexico high school boys basketball state tournament delivered thrilling matchups, standout performances, and a few surprises. Top seeds showcased their dominance, while lower-seeded teams fought hard to keep their championship hopes alive. :

Top-ranked Volcano Vista made a statement in their dominant victory over West Mesa. The state's top player, Kenyon Aguino, put on a show with 27 points, while second-ranked prospect and teammate David Lunn added 16 points. The Hawks proved why they are the tournament favorites with an overwhelming performance.

Abraham Pena stepped up for the second-seeded Hobbs Eagles, leading them to a hard-fought win with 21 points. Pena’s performance further solidified his place as a top-10 player in the state, as the Eagles overcame a determined Las Cruces squad to advance.

The Matadors showcased their offensive firepower behind senior Zaire Ndyabagye, who dropped 24 points. Isaiah Brown contributed 16 points as Sandia handled Rio Rancho with ease, securing their spot in the quarterfinals.

Roswell held off Carlsbad in a gritty battle, using disciplined defense and clutch scoring to move on. The Coyotes displayed their ability to grind out tough wins, keeping their championship aspirations alive.

Albuquerque High wasted no time asserting dominance over Santa Fe, riding a 25-point explosion from Ethan Oetzel. Ali Mireles added 14 points, helping the Bulldogs cruise to a commanding first-round victory.

Cleveland’s offensive showcase was led by sophomore sharpshooter Brycen Bowie, who knocked down eight three-pointers en route to 26 points. Senior Remy Albrecht contributed 25 points, while sophomore Ajay Vigil and Titus Sutton added 19 and 17 points, respectively. The Storm silenced any doubts with an emphatic win, proving they are serious contenders. Atrisco Heritage’s Latavious Morris had a strong showing with 16 points in the loss.

La Cueva emerged victorious in a tight contest against Cibola, with Hunter Butler scoring 14 points and Tony Trujillo leading the Bears with 17. Despite a phenomenal 32-point effort from Cibola’s Elijah Martinez, the Bears held on to secure a quarterfinal berth.

One of the biggest upsets of the first round came as 12th-seeded Farmington knocked off No. 5 Organ Mountain. Mikey Beck led the way with 19 points, while Landon Begay and Sataurus Griego each contributed 11. Farmington’s defensive intensity and balanced scoring propelled them to a statement win.

Albuquerque, NM – The No. 1 St. Pius X Sartans flexed their dominance with a steady performance, pulling away from No. 16 Goddard in a 50-34 victory. While both teams started slowly, executing their offenses methodically, the Sartans’ size eventually proved too much for the Rockets.

Senior big man Isaiah Carpenter controlled the paint on both ends, rattling the Rockets with his shot-blocking, rebounding, and efficient finishing around the rim. His presence disrupted Goddard’s offensive rhythm, allowing St. Pius X to inch away as the game progressed.

Meanwhile, Mason Montoya led the Sartans’ offensive attack with 18 points, showcasing his versatility as a forward/wing. Kenneth Zamora contributed 10 points, helping St. Pius X maintain control throughout.

For Goddard, Izzy Mestas put up a valiant effort, leading the Rockets with 15 points. The savvy guard displayed his playmaking ability and knack for scoring in traffic. Ezekiel Burrola, another solid shooting threat for Goddard, added 8 points in the loss.

Game Flow:

First Quarter: Both teams were deliberate in their execution, leading to a low-scoring start. St. Pius X led 10-4 after one, relying on their stifling defense.

Second Quarter: Goddard responded with a stronger offensive showing, but St. Pius X maintained their lead, heading into halftime up 26-16.

Third Quarter: The Sartans extended their advantage, limiting Goddard’s chances while finding consistent scoring inside. By the end of three, St. Pius X held a 38-24 lead.

Fourth Quarter: The Sartans remained in control, methodically closing out the game for the 50-34 win.