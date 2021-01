The 2021 All-New Mexico Preseason Boys Basketball Team. Each day we will highlight the 15 players to make the team for the coming season. #nmpreps

ALL-NEW MEXICO

Jose Murrillo, Highland HS (2022)-Stat Line: 14ppg, 12rebs, 3blocks. Scoop: Hands down Murrillo is one of the most impactful forwards in the state of New Mexico. Murrillo helped guide the Hornets to the 2020 4A state championship game and could be a favorite to get back.

