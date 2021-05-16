Boys Basketball: 2021 New Mexico 4A All-Tournament Team

The official home of the NMPreps New Mexico high school basketball All-Tournament team. #nmpreps

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Shane Douma-Sanchez, Del Norte (2023) - Douma-Sanchez did what he does best and helped the Knights to the state championship with his all-around game from passing to scoring. In the Final Four, he put in 25 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds against Espanola Valley. In the opening round, he had 21 points 3 assists, and 3 rebounds against Highland. He then dropped 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in the state championship against Artesia, he also had 4 steals.

Continue here to see who made the 2021 All-Tournament team.