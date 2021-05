The official home of the NMPreps New Mexico high school basketball All-Tournament team. #nmpreps

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Nathan Hasberry, 2021, Cleveland

In a close race with teammates Estevan Gonzales and Tre Watson, the MVP award in the 5A tournament goes to Nathan Hasberry. Hasberry dropped 18 points in the opener, 17 in the Final Four, and 17 in the state championship game.