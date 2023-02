No. 1 Magdalena Steers (28-0 overall) vs No. 16 To'hajiilee Warriors (12-9 overall)

Preview: Just like a year ago, the Steers come into March as the prohibitive favorites to win the title. The defending 1A state champions open tournament play Saturday against To'hajiilee. The Steers are currently riding a 43-game win streak that dates back to January 19th, 2022. This will be the first meeting between the programs this season.

Player to Watch: D'Shaun Vinyard (Magdalena) currently leads the Steers in scoring with 18.6 points per game.

Prediction: Magdalena 68, To'hajiilee 29 (Mag, -33.5)

