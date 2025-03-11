2025 New Mexico HS Girls Basketball State Tournament: Quarterfinal Recap

The home for the 2025 New Mexico high school girls basketball quarterfinals. Scores, recaps, and highlights from The PIT (University of New Mexico).

CLASS 5A

No. 1 Hobbs 82, No. 8 Clovis 21 - Final

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Pit – March 2025 The top-seeded Hobbs Eagles delivered a statement performance in the Class 5A Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals, overwhelming No. 8 Clovis with relentless defensive pressure and high-paced transition offense, cruising to an 82-21 victory at The Pit. Hobbs, who had already dominated the season series against Clovis with three lopsided wins, wasted no time asserting their dominance again. By halftime, the mercy rule was all but a certainty, and the Eagles comfortably punched their ticket to the Final Four, where they will face the winner of No. 4 Farmington vs. No. 12 Carlsbad on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. First Half: Hobbs’ Relentless Pressure Crushes Clovis The Clovis Wildcats managed to get on the board first with a free throw to take an early 1-0 lead, but that would be the only bright spot in an otherwise brutal opening half. The Eagles exploded out of the gates, quickly building a 20-5 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. They connected on everything, forcing Clovis into turnover after turnover, much like they had in their three prior meetings this season. By halftime, the Eagles led 49-12, completely shutting down Clovis’ offense while forcing 31 turnovers in the opening half alone. Seven different players scored for Hobbs in the first half, led by: Bhret Clay (Senior, Air Force commit): 13 points, 4 steals, Nakia Mojica (Senior): 12 points, 4 steals The Eagles shot 46.2% in the first half, with 22 points coming in transition and 26 points in the paint, making it nearly impossible for Clovis to stay competitive. Second Half: Hobbs Seals It as Mercy Rule Takes Effect The third quarter saw the mercy rule come into play, as Hobbs continued its relentless defensive pressure, leading to easy transition buckets. The Eagles stretched their lead to 70-16 by the end of the third, allowing head coach Joe Carpenter to give minutes to his underclassmen, a glimpse into the bright future of the Hobbs program. The fourth quarter was more of the same, with Hobbs controlling the pace and coasting to an 82-21 victory. Starters and seniors rested for the entire final period, already looking ahead to the Final Four. Final Stats & What’s Next Hobbs (11 players scored): Seniors Bhret Clay: 15 points, Nakia Mojica, 12 points and Kyndle Cunningham, 9 points. Aliana Armitage (Junior): 9 points, Kacelynn Muniez (Sophomore): 9 points. Karlie Rivera (Freshman): 7 points Clovis: Gianna Cordova (Sophomore Guard):8 points

No. 2 Sandia 60, No. 10 Rio Rancho 43 - Final

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Pit – March 2025 After a highly competitive first half, the No. 2 Sandia Matadors turned up the intensity in the second half, fueled by the return of BYU commit Sydney Benally, to cruise past No. 10 Rio Rancho, 60-43, in the Class 5A Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals at The Pit. Sandia, which led the entire first half, saw its lead balloon in the third quarter, thanks to Benally’s impact on both ends of the floor. With the win, the Matadors advance to the Final Four, where they will face No. 6 La Cueva in a 9:45 a.m. semifinal matchup on Thursday. First Half: Even Battle Without Sydney Benally The biggest storyline of the first half was the absence of Sydney Benally, the top-ranked player in the class, who did not play in the opening half. Despite her absence, both teams put on a show, with the game remaining highly competitive and filled with back-and-forth action. Sandia took an 11-8 lead after the first quarter, powered by freshman Kaiyah Benally’s 7 points. The Matadors consistently attacked the basket, while Rio Rancho found success from the outside, particularly from sophomore guard Daysia Jack, who finished the half with 8 points. By halftime, Sandia led 25-21, holding a slight edge in field goal percentage (38% to 31%) and overall control of the game. Second Half: All Matadors. With Sydney Benally finally entering the game to start the third quarter, Sandia immediately took control. Benally asserted herself right away, scoring the first points of the half and leading Sandia on a 9-0 run, extending the lead to 34-23 with 5:19 left in the third quarter. The Matadors’ defense tightened up, forcing Rio Rancho into tough shots and turnovers, while Benally’s presence opened up more scoring opportunities for her teammates. By the end of the third quarter, Sandia had built a 44-27 lead, with Benally finishing the period with: 8 points, 2 blocks, 3 rebounds The fourth quarter was more of the same, as Sandia continued to control the tempo and extend their lead. By the 4:00-minute mark, the Matadors were comfortably ahead, 55-33, putting the game out of reach. Sandia’s depth and defense continued to stifle any Rio Rancho comeback attempts, and they closed out the game with a commanding 60-43 victory. Final Stats & What’s Next Sandia: Sydney Benally: 10 points (all in the second half), 3 blocks, 3 rebounds Kaiyah Benally (Freshman): 16 points Audri Wright (Senior): 12 points Hope Giddings (Senior): 15 points Rio Rancho: Daysia Jack (Sophomore): 18 points Larissa Martinez (Freshman): 12 points With the win, No. 2 Sandia advances to the Final Four, where they will face No. 6 La Cueva at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday at The Pit.

No. 6 La Cueva 44, No. 3 Mayfield 33 - Final

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Pit – March 2025 The La Cueva Bears punched their ticket to the Final Four of the 2025 New Mexico high school girls' basketball state tournament with a dominant 58-41 victory over the Mayfield Trojans in the Class 5A Quarterfinals at The Pit. First Half: La Cueva’s Defense and Jordyn Dyer Take Over The first half saw Mayfield come out strong, taking a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to a clutch floater from senior guard Lorrena Villarreal, who beat the buzzer with a shot that gave the Trojans early momentum. However, the second quarter belonged entirely to La Cueva. The Bears’ suffocating defense and the brilliance of junior Jordyn Dyer (2026) quickly turned the tide. Dyer asserted herself as the top player on the court, racking up 16 first-half points and four steals to spark a 16-6 second-quarter run. Mayfield, which shot an efficient 6 of 8 (75%) in the first quarter, struggled mightily in the second, going just 2 of 10 (20%) from the field. The Trojans simply could not find their shooting touch, and La Cueva took full advantage, converting steals into easy transition layups. At halftime, La Cueva led 28-19, capitalizing on second-chance points and efficient scoring inside, shooting over 50% in both quarters. Second Half: La Cueva Maintains Control The Bears continued to dominate in the second half, controlling the boards and dictating the pace. While Mayfield attempted to slow things down by passing around the perimeter to limit possessions, it also drained valuable time off the clock, making a comeback even more difficult. One bright spot for Mayfield was junior Ceanna McKines (2026), who provided a strong presence inside, finishing around the rim and showing promise for the Trojans’ future. But outside of McKines, Mayfield struggled to generate offense, failing to capitalize on opportunities as they remained cold from the field. La Cueva stretched its lead to 44-33 by the three-minute mark in the fourth quarter, and despite Mayfield’s attempts to claw back, the Trojans lacked urgency and could not find a rhythm offensively. Meanwhile, the Bears stayed in attack mode, never letting up on either end of the floor. Jordyn Dyer led the way for the La Cueva Bears with 25 points, 6 steals, and 7 rebounds. For, Mayfield Ceanna McKines was the lone player in double figures with 12 points and 7 rebounds. With the 58-41 victory, La Cueva advances to the Final Four, where they will face the winner of No. 2 Sandia vs. No. 10 Rio Rancho in a 4:45 p.m. semifinal matchup at The Pit. More: Bracket and Scores

No. 12 Carlsbad 60, No. 4 Farmington 57 - Final

ALBUQUERQUE – The 12th-seeded Carlsbad Cavegirls delivered a thrilling upset on Tuesday night, outlasting No. 4 Farmington 60-56 in a dramatic Class 5A quarterfinal showdown. Senior guard Abbey Dugan stole the spotlight with a dominant 31-point performance, securing the victory with two clutch free throws in the final seconds. Carlsbad came out firing, taking an early 5-0 lead behind Becca Brown’s three-pointer and quick bucket. The Cavegirls set the tone in the opening quarter, shooting an incredible 64% from the field. Dugan was electric from the start, scoring eight points in the first quarter and finishing the half with 13. Jasmynn Gonzales and Brown each contributed seven points as Carlsbad built a surprising 33-28 halftime lead. Farmington struggled to find rhythm in the first half but remained in striking distance thanks to standout performances from Kjani Anitielu and Caris Dale. Anitielu kept the Scorpions in the game with eight first-quarter points, finishing the half with 12. Dale added nine points, but the Scorpions couldn’t overcome their sluggish start, trailing at the break. Coming out of halftime, Carlsbad showed no signs of slowing down. Gonzales opened the third quarter with a deep three, extending the Cavegirls’ lead. Farmington responded in spurts, trimming the deficit to 40-35 midway through the period. Dugan continued to power Carlsbad’s offense, scoring back-to-back baskets, but the Scorpions refused to fade. A furious Farmington rally, sparked by six consecutive made baskets, cut the Cavegirls’ lead to just one point at the end of the third, 43-42. The fourth quarter was a battle of resilience. Farmington seized its first lead of the game at 49-48 with under four minutes to play. Carlsbad quickly answered, reclaiming the advantage on a crucial and-one finish by Dugan. The two teams traded leads in a frantic final minute, with Farmington briefly going ahead 56-55 after a clutch three-pointer. With 48 seconds remaining, Carlsbad called timeout, setting up a dramatic finish. Out of the timeout, Hayden Brase delivered a go-ahead bucket, putting Carlsbad back on top 57-56. Farmington had a chance to retake the lead, but a costly turnover with 12.8 seconds left gave the Cavegirls the final say. Dugan, unfazed by the pressure, calmly sank two free throws to seal the upset victory. Dugan finished the night with 31 points and nine rebounds, proving unstoppable in crunch time. Gonzales added 12 points, while Brase and Brown contributed nine and eight, respectively. Farmington saw strong performances from Anitielu (16 points), Dale (15), and Chenoa Parrish (11), but the Scorpions’ rally fell just short. With the victory, Carlsbad advances to the Final Four, where they will face top-seeded Hobbs on Thursday afternoon. The Cavegirls, riding the momentum of their stunning upset, now look to keep their Cinderella run alive against the tournament favorites.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Kirtland Central 58, No. 9 Hope Christian 18 - Final

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Pit – March 2025 The No. 1 Kirtland Central Broncos left no doubt in their Class 4A Girls Basketball State Quarterfinal matchup, overwhelming No. 9 Hope Christian from start to finish in a 58-18 victory at The Pit. With a stifling full-court press, a balanced scoring attack, and relentless defensive pressure, the Broncos forced 34 turnovers and held Hope Christian to just 18 points, punching their ticket to the Final Four, where they will take on No. 4 Valencia on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. First Half: Kirtland Central’s Defense Sets the Tone Kirtland Central wasted no time asserting its dominance, jumping out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter behind a balanced offensive effort. Five different Broncos scored in the opening period, and their high-pressure defense immediately rattled Hope Christian, forcing early turnovers that turned into transition buckets. The second quarter was more of the same, as Kirtland Central opened the period on a 13-4 run, stretching its lead to 34-8 by halftime. The Huskies simply couldn’t handle the Broncos' press, finishing the first half with: 23 turnovers, 23% shooting from the field. Only four points scored per quarter Meanwhile, Kirtland Central spread the scoring, with eight different players getting on the board before halftime. The Broncos also capitalized on Hope’s mistakes, scoring 21 points off turnovers and 16 points in the paint, controlling every aspect of the game. Second Half: Broncos Run Away with It Any hopes of a Hope Christian comeback were quickly put to rest, as Kirtland Central continued to apply defensive pressure and extend their lead in the second half. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, the game was all but decided, with the Broncos cruising to a commanding 58-18 win. Final Stats & Key Performers: Kirtland Central Haylee Nocki: 14 points Allyson Tsosie: 12 points, 4 assists Zoey Benally: 10 points Hope Christian Louisa Landavazo: 6 points, 6 rebounds Up Next: With the win, Kirtland Central moves on to the Final Four, where they will take on No. 4 Valencia on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. at The Pit.

No. 2 Gallup 58, No. 7 Deming 38 - Final

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Pit – March 2025 The No. 2 Gallup Bengals proved once again why they are a state title contender, using relentless defense and a dominant inside presence to cruise past No. 7 Deming, 58-38, in the Class 4A Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals at The Pit. Despite what could be considered a "cold" shooting day for Gallup, their defense and depth proved too much for Deming to handle. The Bengals led wire to wire, forcing 19 first-half turnovers and showcasing their balanced attack, with eight different players scoring. With the win, Gallup moves on to the Final Four, where they will face No. 3 Portales on Thursday at 8 a.m. First Half: Gallup Defense Stifles Deming Gallup wasted no time setting the tone defensively, jumping out to a commanding 15-2 lead after the first quarter. While their shooting wasn’t at its best, the Bengals' high-pressure defense suffocated Deming, preventing the Wildcats from getting into any offensive rhythm. By halftime, Gallup extended its lead to 23-8, shooting 10-for-25 from the field. Deming struggled to find the basket, nearly getting shut out in the second quarter until a late three-pointer from star guard Jacqueline Aguayo and a jumper from Cadence Turnbow finally put points on the board. Gallup’s depth was on full display, with seven different players scoring in the first half. Four players—Rylie Whitehair, Kayden Tsosie, Camira Cooper-Randles, and Summer Joe—all had four points each, contributing to the Bengals’ balanced attack. Second Half: Bengals Overpower Deming in the Paint Deming showed signs of life coming out of halftime, cutting into the lead and making it a 30-17 game with 4:00 left in the third quarter. However, Gallup’s size and strength in the paint quickly ended any Wildcat momentum. The Bengals’ three dominant forwards—senior Rylie Whitehair (a UTRGV commit), junior Summer Joe, and sophomore Kayden Tsosie—controlled the interior, creating second-chance opportunities and protecting the rim. Gallup exploded for 20 points in the third quarter, extending their lead to 43-20 as Whitehair, Joe, and Tsosie continued to dominate inside. Whitehair: 14 points, 12 rebounds (double-double), Joe: 12 points and Tsosie: 8 points, 9 rebounds Deming fought until the end, opening the fourth quarter with a quick 4-0 run to trim the lead to 43-24. But sophomore sharpshooter Payton Johnson silenced any comeback hopes, draining a deep three-pointer to push the lead to 45-24. Gallup then went on a 10-0 run, ballooning the lead to 52-24 with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. From there, the Bengals cruised to the 58-38 victory, securing their spot in the Final Four. Final Stats & What’s Next Gallup Rylie Whitehair: 14 points, 12 rebounds (Double-double) Summer Joe: 12 points Kayden Tsosie: 8 points, 9 rebounds Deming Jacqueline Aguayo: 15 points Alexis Reyes: 8 points Cadence Turnbow: 8 points Ava Brown: 10 rebounds, 4 points Up Next: Gallup (No. 2 seed) advances to the Final Four on Thursday at 8 a.m., where they will face No. 3 Portales in what promises to be a highly competitive matchup.

No. 3 Portales 38, No. 6 St. Pius X 34 - Final

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Pit – March 2025 In a defensive battle that featured cold shooting and gritty play, the No. 3 Portales Rams overcame an early deficit and outlasted No. 6 St. Pius X for a 38-36 victory in the Class 4A Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals at The Pit. Portales, trailing for much of the game, took control in the third quarter and never surrendered the lead, punching their ticket to the Final Four, where they will face the winner of No. 2 Gallup vs. No. 7 Deming. First Half: Cold Shooting from Both Teams If there was one word to describe the opening half, it would be cold. The sixth-seeded Sartans came out sluggish but still managed to build an early lead, as Portales struggled mightily from the field. The Rams shot an abysmal 1-of-12 (8.3%) in the first quarter and just 5-of-24 (20%) for the first half. St. Pius X wasn’t much better offensively, hitting just 5-of-17 (29.4%) and missing several open layups. However, their ability to attack the paint proved to be the difference early, as they scored all 10 of their first-quarter points inside to take a 10-2 lead after one. Junior Catalina Anaya led the Sartans in the first half with 10 points and three steals, providing most of the offensive spark. Meanwhile, Evannie Fulfer led Portales with four points as the Rams fought back to cut the deficit to just 16-13 at halftime. Second Half: Portales Comes Alive Both teams started the second half with more energy, and by the 4:00 mark of the third quarter, the game was tied at 20. Portales took its first lead of the game when Angel Ornelas converted a crucial and-one layup at the 3:55 mark, giving the Rams a 22-20 edge. However, she missed the free throw, allowing Anaya and the Sartans to respond quickly with a basket to tie it back up at 22. Despite the back-and-forth play, Portales found its rhythm in the third quarter, outscoring St. Pius X 16-12 to take a 29-28 lead heading into the fourth. The Rams never looked back. Portales controlled the fourth quarter, capitalizing on second-chance opportunities and stifling the Sartans defensively. Though St. Pius X led for 16 minutes compared to Portales’ 11 minutes, the Rams made plays in the moments that mattered most. Final Stats & What’s Next Portales Top Performers: Evannie Fulfer: 13 points, 9 rebounds (near double-double)Angel Ornelas: 12 points St. Pius X Top Performer: Catalina Anaya: Game-high 12 points Both teams struggled from the field throughout the game. St. Pius X: 13-of-38 (34.2%), Portales: 14-of-49 (28.6%) More: Bracket and Scores

No. 4 Valenica 37, No. 5 Albuquerque Academy 34 - Final