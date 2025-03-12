Boys Quarterfinals: No. 4 Albuquerque Academy Moves to the Final Four

The 2025 New Mexico high school boys basketball state tournament quarterfinals. #nmpreps - State Tournament Scores, Brackets, and Updates
NO. 4 ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 54, NO. 12 TAOS - FINAL
The upset-minded 12-seed Taos Tigers gave it all they had, but the 4-seed Albuquerque Academy Chargers proved to be too tall a task to get past. Led by the dynamic duo of Eli Dominguez and Hunter Aime, the Chargers punched their ticket to the Final Four with a 54-43 win. The Chargers raced out to 8-2 lead early to force a Taos timeout with 6:15. The Tigers regrouped and finished the quarter with a 12-5 run that was capped with a Roman Quintana triple at the buzzer as the Tigers took a 14-13 lead.
The Chargers opened the second quarter with a 12-1 run to grab a 24-14 lead. Albuquerque Academy stretched their lead to 33-21 at halftime with Dominguez (12 points) Aime (10 points) leading the way. The Tigers reeled of seven straight points early in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 38-26 but an emphatic dunk by Aime ended the run and steadied the ship for the Chargers. Albuquerque was able to keep the scrappy Tigers the rest of the way to close out the win.
Domiguez finished the game with 23 points while Aime added 15 points to go with 7 rebounds and 7 blocks. The Chargers will face the winner of St. Pius X and Highland.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
STATS FROM THE GAME
2025 SCHEDULE - WEDNESDAY
5A ELITE EIGHT - MARCH 12 - THE PIT
#1 Volcano Vista vs #8 La Cueva, 8:15pm
#2 Hobbs vs #7 Cleveland, 4:45pm
#3 Sandia vs #6 Albuquerque, 1:15pm
#4 Roswell vs #12 Farmington, 9:45am
4A ELITE EIGHT - MARCH 12 - THE PIT
#1 St. Pius X vs #8 Highland, 11:30am
#2 Artesia vs #7 Valley, 3pm
#3 Espanola Valley vs #6 Silver, 6:30pm
#4 Albuquerque Academy vs #12 Taos, 8am
3A ELITE EIGHT - MARCH 12 - RIO RANCHO EVENTS CENTER
#1 St. Michael's vs #8 Navajo Prep, 1:15pm
#2 Robertson vs #7 West Las Vegas, 4:15pm
#3 Tohatchi vs #6 Santa Fe Indian, 8:15pm
#4 Tularosa vs #5 Bosque, 9:45am
2A ELITE EIGHT - MARCH 12 - RIO RANCHO EVENTS CENTER
#1 Texico vs #9 Jal, 6:30pm
#2 Santa Rosa vs #7 Rehoboth Christian, 3pm
#3 Mesa Vista vs #6 Legacy Academy, 8am
#4 Pecos vs #12 Mora, 11:30am
1A ELITE EIGHT - MARCH 12 - BERNALILLO HS
#1 Logan vs #8 Cliff, 4:45pm
#2 Melrose vs #7 Maxwell, 9:45am
#3 Fort Sumner vs #6 Cimarron, 9:45am
#4 Magdalena vs #5 Roy/Mosquero, 8:15pm