Boys Quarterfinals: No. 4 Albuquerque Academy Moves to the Final Four

The upset-minded 12-seed Taos Tigers gave it all they had, but the 4-seed Albuquerque Academy Chargers proved to be too tall a task to get past. Led by the dynamic duo of Eli Dominguez and Hunter Aime, the Chargers punched their ticket to the Final Four with a 54-43 win. The Chargers raced out to 8-2 lead early to force a Taos timeout with 6:15. The Tigers regrouped and finished the quarter with a 12-5 run that was capped with a Roman Quintana triple at the buzzer as the Tigers took a 14-13 lead.

The Chargers opened the second quarter with a 12-1 run to grab a 24-14 lead. Albuquerque Academy stretched their lead to 33-21 at halftime with Dominguez (12 points) Aime (10 points) leading the way. The Tigers reeled of seven straight points early in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 38-26 but an emphatic dunk by Aime ended the run and steadied the ship for the Chargers. Albuquerque was able to keep the scrappy Tigers the rest of the way to close out the win.

Domiguez finished the game with 23 points while Aime added 15 points to go with 7 rebounds and 7 blocks. The Chargers will face the winner of St. Pius X and Highland.