NMPreps - Boys Basketball: Daily Dimes for Wednesday, April 21st

What to Watch on Wednesday

St. Michael's (4-2) travel to West Las Vegas (5-3) in a state tournament bid game. The winner keeps their post-season hopes alive, the loser is out.

Chaparral (4-3) at Silver (4-3) is shaping up to be for the district championship as both teams sit at 2-0 in district play. This is a one-bid league and the winner keeps the hopes alive be we still have one round of district play to go.

