 NMPreps - Boys Basketball: Daily Dimes for Wednesday, April 21st
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-21 07:28:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Boys Basketball: Daily Dimes for Wednesday, April 21st

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's guide to the day in New Mexico high school basketball. #nmpreps

What to Watch on Wednesday

St. Michael's (4-2) travel to West Las Vegas (5-3) in a state tournament bid game. The winner keeps their post-season hopes alive, the loser is out.

Chaparral (4-3) at Silver (4-3) is shaping up to be for the district championship as both teams sit at 2-0 in district play. This is a one-bid league and the winner keeps the hopes alive be we still have one round of district play to go.

What Happened last night, on Tuesday night.....Hobbs losing to Carlsbad could have popped the bubble. Staying perfect - Las Cruces (5A), La Cueva (5A), Kirtland Central (4A). St. Pius falling to Grants hurts the Sartans bubble. Del Norte and Roswell both flexed on Tuesday night and getting close to locking up one of the 8-bids in their class. Join the conversation here.

Tuesday, April 21st - Scoreboard

Alamogordo 70, Mayfield 39

Artesia 58, Goddard 52 OT

ATATC 50, Coronado 37

Carlsbad 58, Hobbs 51

Cobre 56, Hatch Valley 39

