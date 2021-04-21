NMPreps - Boys Basketball: Daily Dimes for Wednesday, April 21st

Boys Basketball: Daily Dimes for Wednesday, April 21st
NMPreps.com's guide to the day in New Mexico high school basketball. #nmpreps
What to Watch on Wednesday
St. Michael's (4-2) travel to West Las Vegas (5-3) in a state tournament bid game. The winner keeps their post-season hopes alive, the loser is out.
Chaparral (4-3) at Silver (4-3) is shaping up to be for the district championship as both teams sit at 2-0 in district play. This is a one-bid league and the winner keeps the hopes alive be we still have one round of district play to go.
What Happened last night, on Tuesday night.....Hobbs losing to Carlsbad could have popped the bubble. Staying perfect - Las Cruces (5A), La Cueva (5A), Kirtland Central (4A). St. Pius falling to Grants hurts the Sartans bubble. Del Norte and Roswell both flexed on Tuesday night and getting close to locking up one of the 8-bids in their class. Join the conversation here.
Tuesday, April 21st - Scoreboard
Alamogordo 70, Mayfield 39
Artesia 58, Goddard 52 OT
ATATC 50, Coronado 37
Carlsbad 58, Hobbs 51
Cobre 56, Hatch Valley 39