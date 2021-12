NMPreps New Mexico High School basketball team rankings for the week of December 27th - January 2nd. #nmpreps

5A BASKETBALL

1. Las Cruces (10-0) - Open

2. Volcano Vista (9-0) - Open

3. Cleveland (6-2) - Wins: Santa Fe, Espanola Valley.

4. La Cueva (6-1) - Wins: Del Norte.

5. Atrisco Heritage (8-1) - Wins: Alamogordo, Los Lunas, Organ Mountain.

Join the Conversation: Continue Here