NMPreps - Boys Basketball: Official 2021 Preseason All-New Mexico Team

NMPreps.com's is the official source of the All-New Mexico basketball team. Today, we announce the 2021 preseason team. #nmpreps #allnm

2021 ALL-NEW MEXICO PRESEASON TEAM

NMPreps.com's will announce the 15 players to make up the All-New Mexico Preseason Team (All Classifications). Each day we will highlight one player on the roster. NMPreps Staff Joshua Grine, other NM media sources and coaches have given their nominations and votes.

William -Duece' Benjamin - 2022 - Las Cruces HS - Scoop (Read Here)

Junior Hodnett - 2021 - Rio Rancho HS - - Scoop (Read Here)

Jose Murrillo - 2022 - Highland HS - - Scoop (Read Here)

Derick Chavez - 2021 - Valley HS - - Scoop (Read Here)

Tre Watson - 2021 - Cleveland HS - Scoop (Read Here)

Sam Henderson - 2021 - Sandia Prep - Scoop (Read Here)

Taymon Burrola - 2021 - Roswell HS - Scoop (Read Here)

Abdul Khweis - 2021 - Taos HS - Scoop (Read Here)

Jalen Goar, 2022 - Hobbs HS - Scoop (Read Here)

Isaiah Carr, 2022 - Las Cruces HS - Scoop (Read Here)

Ivan Bernal - 2021 - Alamogordo HS - Scoop (Read Here)

Joaquin Ortega - 2022 - Gallup HS - Scoop (Read Here)

Ja'kwon Hill - 2022 - Volcano Vista HS - - Scoop (Read Here)

Shane Douma-Sanchez - 2023 - Del Norte HS - - Scoop (Read Here)

Evan Gonzales - 2021 - Cleveland HS - - Scoop (Read Here)

