Boys Hoops: Week 3 Player of the Week Voting
NMPreps.com's voting for the New Mexico high school basketball player of the week.
Candidates
Elijah Davidson - Bosque - 20pts, 11 Reb in 70-34 win against Socorro.
Garrett Lalonde - Valencia HS - v Robertson 12/1025 points, 14 Rebound
Dion Battle - Volcano Vista - 30 points (6 3-pointers) in win over Clovis; 22 points in win over Las Cruces. MVP of the Tournament. 24 points in the championship.
Ray Brown - Las Cruces - 20 points in win over Hope
Deraje Argbasi - Eldorado - 17 points, 15 rebound vs Palo Duro