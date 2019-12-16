NMPreps.com's voting for the New Mexico high school basketball player of the week.

Candidates

Elijah Davidson - Bosque - 20pts, 11 Reb in 70-34 win against Socorro.

Garrett Lalonde - Valencia HS - v Robertson 12/1025 points, 14 Rebound

Dion Battle - Volcano Vista - 30 points (6 3-pointers) in win over Clovis; 22 points in win over Las Cruces. MVP of the Tournament. 24 points in the championship.

Ray Brown - Las Cruces - 20 points in win over Hope

Deraje Argbasi - Eldorado - 17 points, 15 rebound vs Palo Duro

