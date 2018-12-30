William Benjamin, a former New Mexico State University Aggie basketball player (89-92) took over as head coach of the Bulldawgs in 2010. After serving as an assistant to his predecessor Mike Smith who went to Hobbs High School, Benjamin has rejuvenated the basketball program in his 10 seasons as head coach.

Since taking over as head coach the Bulldawgs have a State Championship in 2013, a runner up in 2017, four Final Fours, and five 20-win seasons. Those are things that haven't been done since the 60's and 70's - they could even mimic that of Lou Henson who won three state championships in his four year tenure ('59-'62). The Bulldawgs are currently 12-0 on the season.

Congrats Coach Benjamin!