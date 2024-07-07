NMPreps continues our fan-favorite annual feature as we review all the schedules in New Mexico high school football with our Best & Worst Case Scenario for the 2024 season. #nmpreps

The Albuquerque High Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 4-6 overall and 2-2 in district play. The Bulldogs ended the season on a 3-game win streak as they head into the 2024 season. Against common opponents from 2023 to 2024, the Bulldogs went 1-4, defeating Santa Fe 28-12 but losing to Sandia 45-9, West Mesa 43-35, La Cueva 38-0, and Los Lunas 54-0. Cibola, Valley, Alamogordo, Atrisco Heritage, and Eldorado are new to their schedule for 2024.