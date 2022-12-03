NMPreps is happy to announce the 2022 NMPreps New Mexico Running Back of the Year award to Cayden Walton of Raton High School. Since 2006 NMPreps.com has released our season awards nominated by coaches and voted on by you! #nmpreps

The five year letterman for the Raton Tigers finished his career with 7,971 rushing yards and 92 rushing touchdowns on the season. The 2023 RB will go down as one of the best running backs in New Mexico history.

Walton capped his career off with a 3,123 rushing season and 38 touchdowns. The Tigers finished the season 9-4 overall and played for the 3A semifinals.

Key games this season for Walton

354 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns vs Eunice

298 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns vs Hatch Valley

279 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns vs Escalante.

Walton received 49.4% of the votes edging out Cleveland's Josh Perry (44.9%) and Centennial's Mikah Gutierrez (7.9%).

