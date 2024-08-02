Centennial Hawks' 2024 Season: Will They Soar or Stumble?
NMPreps continues our fan-favorite annual feature as we review all the schedules in New Mexico high school football with our Best & Worst Case Scenario for the 2024 season. In this feature, we will review all 10 games for each team leading up to the 2024 season. #nmpreps
Centennial Hawks Football Schedule Breakdown
As the Centennial Hawks gear up for the 2024 season. After a strong 7-3 finish last year and a perfect district record, the Hawks are ready to face a challenging schedule featuring several Top-10 teams. With a new quarterback stepping in and high expectations on the line, can Centennial navigate their tough lineup? DIve into our best and worst case scenarios for a detailed outlook on their upcoming season. #nmpreps
More New Mexico High School Football
More: Sign Up For A Premium Subscription Now - Use Code 30RIVALS!
Read: Top 100 New Mexico High School Football Players for 2024 Season
Read: 2024 New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings #89 to #1
Read: 2024 Best and Worst Case Scenarios
---
NMPreps.com publisher Joshua Grine can be reached at grinejosh@yahoo.com or by text at (505) 414-4313. Grine is a former coach and athletic director in New Mexico, dedicated to creating a platform for New Mexico high school athletics and promoting our athletes!