CFB Wagon Wheel Rivalry: Eastern New Mexico vs. West Texas A&M

This Saturday, October 19th, at noon, the battle for the Wagon Wheel kicks off at Steve Loy Family Foundation Stadium as Eastern New Mexico (ENMU) hosts rival West Texas A&M (WT). While the game itself will be the main event, the excitement surrounding this historic rivalry began long before. On Friday night, alumni began to gather in Portales, New Mexico, including Greyhound legend Michael Sinclair. Sinclair, an All-Lone Star Conference All-Decade Player, registered more sacks than anyone in the 1991 NFL draft class and played for the Seattle Seahawks from 1991-2001. A former linebacker-turned-defensive end, Sinclair earned multiple All-LSC honors and wrapped up his ENMU career with 279 tackles, 45 tackles for loss, and 30 sacks. He also enjoyed a successful NFL career and later coached in the CFL and NFL.

The town of Portales, known for its wide-open skies and ability to see a clear blanket of stars at night, hosted alumni who gathered at a local hotspot for live music, drinks, and camaraderie. The small town atmosphere is an essential part of this rivalry’s charm, where memories from yesteryear come alive. As I mingled with the crowd, all proudly decked in green, I saw generations of Greyhounds come together. A letterman jacket from 1956 stood next to alumni from 2012 as they posed for photos, united by their love for ENMU football.

Next week, I'll be heading to another Division II matchup "Up North" on October 26th—my birthday!—but for today, my allegiance is firmly with the green and silver of ENMU.

Coach Lee vs. Coach Lynn​

The familiarity between these two head coaches adds another layer of intrigue. West Texas A&M’s Josh Lynn is no stranger to Portales, having led the Greyhounds from 2012-2016, posting a 27-25 record during his tenure. Now in his second season with WT, Lynn holds a 5-11 record and has yet to fully turn things around. On the other side, Coach Kelley Lee took over after Lynn’s departure and has surpassed him with 28 total wins at ENMU. Lee secured his first victory over Lynn during last year’s Wagon Wheel showdown, and this year's rematch promises to be just as intense.

The Hounds’ Ground Game​

The Greyhounds’ run-heavy offense has been their calling card, and this year is no different. Led by a stable of talented running backs and quarterback Mario Sanchez, ENMU will look to control the game on the ground. Here are the key rushing contributors for the Hounds:

Prediction:​

This matchup will be a close one, but I’m giving the edge to the Greyhounds. Look for them to control the clock with their powerful running game and edge out a high-scoring contest. Greyhounds 44, West Texas A&M 42.

