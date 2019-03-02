District 5-5A Championship. Gone to the game (also Santa Fe Indian at St. Michael's). The city of Santa Fe will pack the house - The Toby Roybal gymnasium tonight as the two 5A programs battle for the district tournament championship. Capital leans on the shoulders of scoring abilities of TJ Sanchez (19 points per game) who recently broke the single game scoring record of 39 points. Santa Fe has been one of the hottest teams as of late, early too, but can cap off a year with a DC. When you cast your ballot for coach of the year Zack Cole has to be a vote.

Season Series: Santa Fe 2-1.

Scoop: Capital has played back into the playoff picture as of late. Santa Fe arguing and likely get a home game in the opening round of State.

Prediction: Santa Fe but don't get comfortable because this one will get hot.

