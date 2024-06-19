NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

Recap: The Lobos entered the 2023 season on a 32-game losing streak with hopes of ending one of the longest losing streaks in New Mexico high school football. Unfortunately, that did not happen as they dropped their opener to Cobre 31-7, followed by a 25-8 loss to Fabens, Texas. Signs of improvement but they narrowly missed ending the streak with a 21-18 loss on the road to Ruidoso. The struggles continued with losses to Bel Air, Texas (61-0), Hatch Valley (37-19), and El Paso-Cathedral, Texas (48-0). In district play, they were defeated by Gadsden (50-0) and Deming (43-0). Despite a close, hard-fought game against Santa Teresa on the final night, the Lobos fell 22-16, ending the season 0-9 overall and 0-3 in district play.