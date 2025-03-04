Class 1A: New Mexico High School Girls Basketball First Round Preview

The 2025 Class 1A Girls Basketball State Tournament tips off this week with a loaded field of contenders and plenty of familiar faces ready to make another run on the big stage. From undefeated Roy/Mosquero to red-hot Fort Sumner/House, the first round features intriguing matchups and star power across the bracket.

The Roy/Mosquero Blue come into the postseason as the lone unbeaten team in 1A, sporting a flawless 26-0 record and the District 5-1A title. They have one of the most balanced attacks in the state, led by senior Sylvianna Baca (2025) with 14 ppg, along with Tayla Profitt (2027) at 13 ppg, and twin threats Nora Crisp (2025) and Natalia Smith (2025) both adding 10.5 ppg. Dora, the fourth-place finisher in District 4-1A, ended 13-14 overall and will lean on Karen Inge (soph), Dakota Jones (2026), and Justice Deason (2025) to pull off a historic upset. These two already met twice back in December with Roy/Mosquero winning big both times.

Prediction: Roy/Mosquero 70, Dora 28