Class 2A: New Mexico High School Basketball First Round Preview

The Class 2A New Mexico High School State Tournament is set. Today, we break down every team and preview all eight first-round matchups in the 2A bracket, highlighting key players to watch and providing score predictions for each game.

Location: Texico High School – Texico, NM

Tip-off: Saturday, 6:00 PM

Texico Wolverines: The defending Class 2A runners-up and current top-seed Texico Wolverines open their state tournament run with a familiar opponent in Tucumcari.Texico has been dominant throughout the season, winning the District 4-2A Championship and entering the tournament on a six-game win streak. The Wolverines are averaging 69.9 points per game and remain unbeaten against Class 2A opponents. Sophomore sharpshooter Jett Curtis is one of the top three-point threats in the state, consistently stretching defenses. Junior post Maverick Hawkins provides a strong presence in the paint, and senior Alex Fuentes brings experience and leadership to the floor. Texico's balance and depth make them a clear contender for the blue trophy.

Tucumcari Rattlers: Tucumcari earned the final spot in the tournament after finishing fourth in the competitive District 6-2A, posting a 4-6 district record. The Rattlers are averaging 58.5 points per game and are led by Daymion Urioste, senior post Julian Griego and junior guard Luis Archuete. The challenge for Tucumcari will be containing Texico's offensive firepower while finding ways to generate scoring opportunities of their own.

Prediction: This will be the third meeting between the two programs this season. Texico won both previous matchups, 70-55 and 73-55, and they enter the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the classification. Expect the Wolverines to control the tempo early and maintain their dominance throughout.

Score: Texico 72, Tucumcari 55.