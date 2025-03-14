Class 2A: No. 1 Texico to the State Championship

ALBUQUERQUE- For the first time since 2018, the Texico Wolverines will play for a state championship. No. 1 Texico saved their best for last, as a 20-12 scoring edge in the fourth put them a win away from hoisting the blue trophy. The game was tightly contested throughout and Texico did have an 8-0 run in the second quarter to take a 27-17 lead. No. 4 Pecos got a corner three and a freebie in the final minute to cut it to 27-21 at halftime. The Wolverines were professional glass cleaners in the first half, securing 12 offensive rebounds and holding a 23-6 edge on the boards over the games first 16 minutes. The Panthers used a 5-11 showing from the three-point line to keep themselves within striking distance. The third quarter was slow going as both teams struggled offensively and Texico held a 35-31 lead heading into the fourth. However, Jett Curtis ensured the top ranked Wolverines would not be going home on this day as he got his team going with eight points in the quarter and Texico went on to pull away for a 55-43 win. Curtis led the team with 15 points, Steen North added 12, and Bennet Wahlen finished with 10. For Pecos, Kevin Vigil had 15 points and then both Brandyn Encinias and Brandon Holton finished with 9 each. Texico will face either No. 2 Santa Rose or No. 3 Mesa Vista in tomorrow’s 2A Championship Game at 8am.