Class 3A: St. Michael’s Defense Shines, Horsemen Advance to 3A Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, THE PIT- The No. 1 ranked Horseman flexed their defensive muscles early and often in this one as they went out to rout No. 5 Bosque 68-38 in The Pit.

Luca Kalishman put the Bobcats ahead 5-3 at the 6:13 mark, but the Horseman promptly went on a 20-0 run that essentially put this one to bed early. During the run, St. Mike’s used suffocating defense, and their full court press forced turnover after turnover. When the horn sounded to end the first, the Horsemen forced 9 turnovers in total, leading to 12 points and they held a 23-8 lead after one. Offensively, Kamal Stith led the way for the Horsemen, going a perfect 3-3 from the field for 6 points and Ryan Hunt also added 6 points in the quarter.

In the second, Bosque cut their turnovers down to 5 but the Horsemen stretched their lead out to 38-21 at the break. Bosque only got within 15 in the second half as they dug themselves too deep a hole to dig out of as the Horseman coasted to the final horn.

St. Mike’s had five, yes five players who finished in double figures scoring wise. Hunt and Dillian Mccoy each had 11 and then a trio of Horsemen (Jaden Perea, Nick Angelley, and Stith) all collected 10.

The Horsemen move on to the 3A Championship Game, where they will face either No. 2 Robertson or No. 6 Santa Fe Indian on Saturday at 12pm.

Join the Conversation: Comment Here