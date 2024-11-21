Class 4A: 2024/2025 Preseason New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings

The stage is set for another thrilling season of New Mexico high school basketball as NMPreps unveils the 2024/2025 preseason rankings and top players to watch. With powerhouse programs continuing their dominance and a fresh wave of talent ready to make their mark, this season promises to be one for the books.
TOP FIVE
The Highland Hornets went 26-6 last season, capturing the 4A state championship with a thrilling one-point win over Valley. Although they face the challenge of replacing star graduate Raul Stanford, the Hornets remain title contenders if a healthy Jesus Licon (2025) returns. Licon, one of New Mexico’s top 10 players, averaged an astounding 28.8 PPG, 5 RPG, and 2.5 APG. Alongside Isai Herrera (2025) and Sebastian Hernandez (2025), the Hornets have the depth and experience to stay atop 4A basketball. Head coach Justin Woody continues to build on his program’s dominance, positioning Highland as a Final Four team yet again.
Is this the year of the Artesia Bulldogs? The pieces are in place for a deep run, and they could finally put it all together this season. The Bulldogs, who went 18-9 last year and reached the quarterfinals, gained a major boost with the transfer of Braylon Vega (2025) from Hobbs. Vega led the Eagles in scoring last season and joins returning standouts Charlie Campbell (2026) and Clay Kincaid (2026), a 6-foot-7 forward. This trio creates one of the most well-rounded teams in 4A basketball and elevates Artesia as a serious title threat.