Class 4A: 2024/2025 Preseason New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings

The stage is set for another thrilling season of New Mexico high school basketball as NMPreps unveils the 2024/2025 preseason rankings and top players to watch. With powerhouse programs continuing their dominance and a fresh wave of talent ready to make their mark, this season promises to be one for the books.

TOP FIVE

The Highland Hornets went 26-6 last season, capturing the 4A state championship with a thrilling one-point win over Valley. Although they face the challenge of replacing star graduate Raul Stanford, the Hornets remain title contenders if a healthy Jesus Licon (2025) returns. Licon, one of New Mexico’s top 10 players, averaged an astounding 28.8 PPG, 5 RPG, and 2.5 APG. Alongside Isai Herrera (2025) and Sebastian Hernandez (2025), the Hornets have the depth and experience to stay atop 4A basketball. Head coach Justin Woody continues to build on his program’s dominance, positioning Highland as a Final Four team yet again.