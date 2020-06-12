Clovis Wildcats: Best & Worst Case Scenario 2020 Schedule Breakdown
New Mexico High School Football Schedules
NMPreps.com's Best & Worst Case Scenarios for the 2020 New Mexico high school football season. #nmpreps
CLOVIS: Best-Case Scenario (9-1 overall, 6-0 district); Worst-Case Scenario (7-3 overall, 4-2 district); Over/Under (8.5)
Below you will find the complete breakdown, score prediction and best/worst case for the 2020 Clovis Wildcats
Week to week schedule breakdown
Favorite, Underdog, and Coin Flip Games