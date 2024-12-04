Daily Dimes: A New Mexico High School Hoops Rundown​

For Wednesday night, December 3rd, 2024, just ahead of the first regular-season tournament weekend, three games are on the schedule. While it’s a quieter night, there’s no shortage of intrigue.

Monte Del Sol Dragons (1-1) vs. New Mexico School for the Deaf (0-0): Devin Moore, a senior for Monte Del Sol, is a player to watch after a standout performance earlier this week where he dropped 19 points in a win over Wagon Mound.

Sandia Matadors and Atrisco Heritage Jaguars Set for Early-Season Clash

On a quiet Wednesday night in New Mexico high school basketball, two powerhouses are set to light up the court in a matchup that promises to deliver fireworks. The Sandia Matadors, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, and the No. 4-ranked Atrisco Heritage Jaguars will face off in one of the most highly anticipated early-season games.

Sandia comes into the game riding high after a thrilling 83-78 victory over the reigning Class 4A champions, Highland Hornets. The Matadors proved why they are one of the state’s top teams, with a balanced attack that saw four players hit double digits in scoring. Zaire Ndyabagye (2025) led the charge with 20 points and nine rebounds, setting the tone as Sandia’s go-to player. Freshman sensation Gad Harris (2028) announced his arrival in spectacular fashion, tallying 20 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Supporting them were Ladovick Hogues (2026) and Thomas Adams (2025), who each chipped in 11 points, showcasing the depth of this Sandia squad.

Meanwhile, Atrisco Heritage wasted no time flexing its muscles in a commanding 72-46 win over Clovis. The Jaguars, anchored by the electrifying Latavious Morris (2025), bring their own arsenal of talent. Morris, who flirted with leaving for the Albuquerque Basketball Club before opting to stay, is poised to lead Atrisco deep into the season. Joining him are standout players Marcus Quezada (2025), a versatile 6-foot-3 wing, and Kadarious Smith (2025), a smooth guard with a knack for making plays in key moments.

This matchup is more than just a top-five clash; it’s a statement game for both programs. Sandia will look to showcase its balanced attack and emerging stars, while Atrisco aims to assert its place among the elite in Class 5A.

Favorite:

Sandia, -1.5

Expect this game to be close, with both teams fighting to solidify their early-season standing in Class 5A.