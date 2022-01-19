Daily Dimes: Wednesday Night in New Mexico HS Basketball

Magdalena (16-0) at Tularosa (12-2): The game of the night belongs to the Tularosa Wildcats and Magdalena Steers. The Wildcats have won seven straight games behind the stellar play of Travis Henderson who is averaging 17 points per game. On the other side the perfect 16-0 Steers are led by the number one player in 1A basketball Joren Mirabel (2022) who is averaging 27 point per game this season. Pick: Magdalena 70-59

