Santa Fe Indian (1-0) at Pojoaque Valley (1-0): It is very early to tell who are going to be the teams battling for a state championship this season. Santa Fe Indian and Pojoaque Valley both earned solid wins to start the season, SFIS had a 53-34 win over Espanola Valley that has many considering them for another run at the 3A title game. Emma Lewis had an impressive showing for a sophomore earning a double-double -- 10 points and 12 rebounds.

