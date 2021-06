NMPreps will rank every team in each class and then each weekend during the season. The New Mexico high school football season schedule to start in August but it's always time to start thinking rankings and predicting the season.

Atrisco Heritage Jaguars (1-1 overall)

The Jaguars are hoping for a breakthrough in coach Howard Knezevich's second year at the helm. The Jaguars shocked us...continue reading here.