NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

The Espanola Valley Sundevils enter the 2024 season with high hopes and significant challenges. After a historic 2023, the team faces a major rebuild, replacing key players who were pivotal to their success. With a blend of returning talent and promising newcomers, the Sundevils are set to compete in the newly formed District 1-4A. Dive into our full preview to see how the Sundevils plan to tackle the upcoming season and continue building their legacy.