Espanola Valley Goes from Cruising to Holding on Against Silver

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Silver scored the games first four points of the game and then the Josiah Fresquez show started in The Pit for Espanola Valley. Fresquez hit a pair of freebies and then canned a three to get what would end up being a big night for him. The Sundevils went on a 9-0 run to grab a 9-4 lead before a Simeon Hawkings three put an end to it for the Colts. Espanola Valley closed the quarter with a 11-3 burst to claim a 20-10 lead with Fresquez outscoring Silver by himself in the quarter, finishing with 12 points. Continuing their momentum from the first, the Sundevils opened the second quarter with a 10-2 run to jump out to 30-12 lead with 4:44. Silver was able to know that down to 38-27 at halftime and had it to 40-30 early in the third before back-to-back three’s by Fresquez took the lead back 16 with 5:39. Espanola Valley ended the third with a 55-40 advantage and appeared to be headed for a cruise to the finish line. However, the Colts would not go quietly. Silver opened the frame with a 14-4 run to force a Espanola timeout with 4:00 left. During the run, the Colts got six points from Hawkings via two three-point plays the old fashion way, the ladder of which capped the run. Following the timeout, Fresquez calmy sank a bucket and added another score on their next possession to steady the ship for the Sundevils. Espanola Valley went on to close out Silver by the final score of 69-60 to punch their ticket to the 4A Final Four where they will face #2 Artesia tomorrow at 6:30 inside The Pit.

Fresquez finished with an eye-popping 37 points with Jerek Duda adding 19 and Matthew Lovato 10 for the Sundevils. Angel Maciel led Silver with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Kimberly and Hawkings each collected 10 points.