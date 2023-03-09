Final Four: New Mexico High School Basketball State Tournament Highlights
Boys Basketball. NMPreps recaps and highlights from the 2023 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. #nmpreps
5A BASKETBALL
#1 Volcano Vista 48, #5 Organ Mountain 46 - Final
Recap: Coming Soon
No. 2 Sandia 49, No. 3 Los Lunas - Final
Recap: Furious Los Lunas rally in the closing minutes falls just short as Sandia hangs on for the 49-45 win.
Sandia led 45-30 with 3:43, seemingly having this one on ice but credit to the Tigers for not giving in and fighting all the way to the last whistle. Andrew Hill led the Matadors with 15 points followed by Dalen Moyer with 11 and Thomas Adams with 10. After a 12 point opening half, Jalin Holland was held scoreless in the third quarter and finished the game with 18 points to lead the Tigers and Ezra Guest was the only other Tiger to reach double figures, finishing with 12 points.
Sandia will now sit back and wait to who wins between Volcano Vista and Organ Mountain. The Matadors are staring down a possible forth matchup with the top-seeded Hawks should they prevail.
4A BASKETBALL
No. 1 Albuquerque Academy 44, No. 12 Valley 42 - Final
Recap: The Valley Vikings Cinderella story comes to an end, two wins shy of a blue trophy. Top seeded Albuquerque Academy barely snuck by Valley, punching their ticket to the 4A championship game with a 44-42 win.
Joe Jack simply refused to let his Chargers lose this one, putting the team on his back and answering every Valley attempt to upset. Jack finished the game with 20 points to go along with nine rebounds and Dillon McCleskey added 13 points.
Tyler Kozlowski led the Vikings with 20 points and Charles Lopez-Burton chipped in nine. The Chargers will face either Hope Christian or Taos in Saturday's title game.
No. 6 Hope Christian 62, No. 7 Taos 50 - Final
Recap: With 3:32 left in the 4th quarter the game was 47-46 and looking like another classic finish at The PIT (UNM). The Huskies pressured, Taos couldn't control the ball, Hope to the Championship game. The Huskies used a 15-4 run to win the game 62-50 over Taos.
The Hope Christian Huskies received 23 points from Noah Perry and 20 points from Christian Schermerhorn in the win.
Daemon Ely led the Taos Tigers with 24 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. Taos ends their season 19-11.
Hope play top-seed Albuquerque Academy on Saturday afternoon for the 4A state championship.