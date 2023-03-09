No. 2 Sandia 49, No. 3 Los Lunas - Final

Recap: Furious Los Lunas rally in the closing minutes falls just short as Sandia hangs on for the 49-45 win.

Sandia led 45-30 with 3:43, seemingly having this one on ice but credit to the Tigers for not giving in and fighting all the way to the last whistle. Andrew Hill led the Matadors with 15 points followed by Dalen Moyer with 11 and Thomas Adams with 10. After a 12 point opening half, Jalin Holland was held scoreless in the third quarter and finished the game with 18 points to lead the Tigers and Ezra Guest was the only other Tiger to reach double figures, finishing with 12 points.

Sandia will now sit back and wait to who wins between Volcano Vista and Organ Mountain. The Matadors are staring down a possible forth matchup with the top-seeded Hawks should they prevail.



