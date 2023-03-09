NMPreps recaps, highlights, and scores from the 2023 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. #nmpreps

5A BASKETBALL

No. 1 Hobbs 44, No. 5 La Cueva 42 - Final Recap: La Cueva gave everything they could and controlled things for the large majority of the morning, but Hobbs displayed some impressive toughness and grit in coming away with a hard-fought 44-42 win. La Cueva jumped out 9-0 in the first quarter and limited Hobbs to just 3 free throws in the quarter to lead 11-2 after one. Hobbs finally found their footing offensively in the second, tying the game at 15. La Cueva responded with a 9-2 run over the final 3:11 of the half and took a 24-17 lead up the ramp. Hobbs finally took their first lead of the game late in the fourth, leading 42-40 La Cueva's Karleigh Gutierrez drove and tied the game with just under 16 seconds left. On the ensuing possession it was Aliana Armitage hitting her only field goal of the game, a runner in the lane to send Hobbs to the 5A championship game. Bhret Clay led Hobbs with 14 points and Kyndle Cunningham added 10. For La Cueva, Alexis Ayers and Eva Love each had 11. Hobbs will play the winner of Volcano Vista and Las Cruces in the title game on Saturday afternoon.

No. 3 Volcano Vista 56, No. 7 Las Cruces 35 - Final Recap: Volcano Vista proved to be be just too much for Las Cruces, powering past the Lady Bulldawgs 56-35 to move on to the 5A championship game on Saturday afternoon. Las Cruces held Volcano Vista in check in the first quarter, limiting the Lady Hawks to just six points. The two-time defending state champion Lady Hawks found their footing in the second quarter and led 20-15 at the break. Volcano Vista broke the game open in the third, outscoring Las Cruces 22-10 in route to their win. The Lady Hawks were led by Taejhuan Hill who had a monster double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Lilliana Duncan added 10 points for Volcano Vista. Lila Ashida led the way for the Lady Bulldawgs finishing with 13 points and 6 boards. Volcano Vista will face a very familiar foe on Saturday afternoon, in the Hobbs Lady Eagles. This will mark the third consecutive meeting between the two teams with a blue trophy on the line.



4A BASKETBALL

No. 1 Kirtland Central Broncos 53, No. 4 Hope Christian 35 - Final Recap: It was a seesaw game of runs in the first half, Hope Christian closed the opening quarter with a 8-0 run to take a 10-6 lead but Kirtland Central opened the second quarter with a 8-0 run of their own to reclaim the lead at 14-10. The Lady Huskies responded with a 7-0 run to swing the game back their way and then the Lady Broncos closed the half 9-2 for a 23-19 halftime lead. It was a five point after three and then a 10-2 burst to open the fourth quarter iced the game away for Kirtland Central as they went on to pull away and win 53-35. The win sends the Lady Broncos to the Championship game where they will face the winner of Gallup and St. Pius. Aaryanna Lansing led Kirtland Central with 13 points with Emilia Clani and Teghan Begay right behind her with 12 points apiece. Charlotte Bitsoih with 15 points and Kathleen Obisike 14 points were the top scorers for Hope Christian.

No. 2 Gallup 68, No. 3 St. Pius X 49 - Final Recap: From the tip-off it was the Gallup Bengals. There was no question of an upset and Final Four loss this year as the Bengals took charge with a stellar defense, shooting, and composure throughout the contest. Kierea Livingston (13 points), Daliyah Morris (11 points), and Rylie Whitehair (11 points) scored in double figures. The Bengals will play in Friday nights 4A state championship against top-seed and rival Kirtland Central. The St. Pius X Sartans end their season 22-6 overall. All-New Mexico nominee player Alyssa Maes scored a game-high 21 points to lead St. Pius X. Bella Candelaria also in double figures with 10 points and 3 steals.



