Monday: Tristen Onsurez (2026) contributed 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in Loving's narrow victory against Jal, 41-39. Kaleb Rodriguez (2024) chipped in with 11 points, while Giovanni Ruiz (2024) added 10 points to the scoreboard.

2A/1A Basketball

Tuesday: Tularosa secured a commanding 59-32 victory over Mescalero Apache, clinching the District 3-2A Regular Season Championship. Zaine Hodges led the Wildcats with 16 points, supported by Estevan Barraza with 14 points and Fabian Pacheco with 8 points. Jalen Randall and Dillon Salazar contributed 7 points each. For the Chiefs, Angelo Rocha led the scoring with 10 points, followed by Jason Kanseah with 6 points. With this win, the Wildcats improved to 21-4 overall and 7-0 in District 3-2A, while the Chiefs dropped to 11-13 overall and 4-2 in District 3-2A.

Tuesday: On Tuesday, Daniel Tavarez (2025) showcased his skills with 13 points and 7 rebounds, contributing significantly to Legacy Academy's victory over Chesterton Academy. Landon Gates (2025) also made a notable impact, adding 12 points to the scoreboard, while Jaevion Scales (2024) chipped in with 11 points and 5 assists.

For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story

3A Basketball

Tuesday: Delmar Whitehorse (2025) scored 16 points and pulled down 5 rebounds in the Cuba Rams loss to Sandia Prep.

Tuesday: In a hard-fought matchup against Hope Christian, Bosque's dynamic players showcased their skills. Kyle Morris led the charge with an impressive 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Cooper Hautau provided solid support with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists. Oliver Tumolo contributed a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Alex Starr added 11 points and 5 rebounds to round out Bosque's scoring efforts.

Tuesday: Stetson Perry (2025) delivered 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals for the Thoreau Hawks. Despite his efforts, the Hawks suffered an upset at home against Wingate, falling 58-55. Thoreau's overall record now stands at 12-13, with a district record of 6-5 in District 1-3A. Meanwhile, Wingate improved to 8-16 overall, with a district record of 2-10 in District 1-3A.

Tuesday: On Tuesday, Devaughn Kensey (2026) demonstrated his prowess with an impressive performance, notching 21 points and 11 rebounds for the West Las Vegas Dons. PJ Montano (2024) contributed another 11 points, while Deshaun Kensey (2025) added 10 points to the scoreboard. Despite their efforts, the Dons suffered an 80-64 defeat at home to the St. Michael's Horsemen in District 2-3A action.

Tuesday: In a dominant display, five Cardinals players notched double figures as Robertson secured an 83-50 victory over Raton in District 2-3A action. Mateo Contreras (2024) led the charge with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Michael Marr (2027) and Jesse James Gonzales (2025) contributed 13 points each, while Nathaniel Gonzales (2027) added 12 points and 7 rebounds. Esteban Medina (2024) rounded out the scoring with 11 points and 6 assists. With the win, Robertson improved to 22-2 overall and 8-1 in District 2-3A, while Raton fell to 8-17 overall and 1-8 in District 2-3A.

For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story

Tuesday: On Tuesday, Logan Sandoval (2024) showcased his all-around skills with 12 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds for the Ruidoso Warriors. Patrick Kimbrell (2025) contributed a solid performance with 10 points and an impressive 18 rebounds, while Augustine Saiz (2025) added 10 points and 5 rebounds. The Ruidoso Warriors secured a 48-37 victory over the Dexter Demons in District 4-3A action. With this win, Ruidoso improved to 13-11 overall and 4-1 in District 4-3A, while Dexter fell to 9-16 overall and 1-4 in District 4-3A.

4A Basketball

Tuesday: On Tuesday, the Valley Vikings secured a commanding 75-48 victory over the Del Norte Knights in District 6-4A action. Tyler Kozlowski (2024) led the charge with 17 points, along with 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Julian Chavez (2024) contributed 13 points and 6 assists, while Diego Miscles-Rivera (2024) and Rosendo Roybal (2024) each added 11 points. For the Del Norte Knights, Julian Castillo (2026) led with 13 points and 3 rebounds, supported by Dakarie Morenike (2025) with 10 points and 4 rebounds. With this win, Valley improved to 20-5 overall, maintaining a 6-1 record in District 6-4A, while Del Norte fell to 6-19 overall and 2-5 in District 6-4A.

Tuesday: The Highland Hornets secured a decisive 67-53 victory over the visiting Valencia Jaguars in District 5-4A action. Leading the charge for the Hornets was Jesus Licon (2025), who delivered an impressive performance with 32 points, including shooting 4 of 8 from three-point range, along with 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Additionally, Raul Stanford (2024) contributed 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists to the win for the Hornets. With this triumph, Highland extended their overall record to 20-5, maintaining an undefeated 7-0 record in District 5-4A. On the other hand, Valencia's record dropped to 11-14 overall, with a winless 0-7 record in District 5-4A.

For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story

5A Basketball

Tuesday: On Tuesday, Josiah Marfil (2024) led the Rio Rancho Rams with 17 points, while Noah Montoya (2024) contributed 14 points. Despite their efforts, the Rams suffered a loss to the Volcano Vista Hawks.