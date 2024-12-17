Daily Dimes: Preview of Games for Tuesday, December 17

NMPreps publisher Joshua Grine delivers his daily rundown of the top New Mexico high school basketball games to watch tonight. Stay with NMPreps for non-stop coverage of high school hoops across the state.

Texico (4-0) at Santa Rosa (3-1)

7 PM | Santa Rosa HS

Santa Rosa (No. 1 NMPreps 2A Rankings) begins a massive week with three ranked matchups, including Menaul (No. 6/2A) and Logan (No. 4/1A). First up: a showdown with Texico (No. 3 NMPreps 2A Rankings). The Lions will rely heavily on their scoring trio of Daryn Pacheco, Josh Cordova, and Daniel Zamora, who combined for 67 of the team’s 84 points in a big win over Fort Sumner. For Texico, keep an eye on emerging sophomore guard Jett Curtis, a dangerous shooter with range and the green light from the tip. For Texico, senior guard Alex Fuentes and junior post Maverick Hawkins form a formidable core. This game could provide a glimpse of a future 2A state tournament clash.

Prediction: Santa Rosa 71, Texico 70 (OT)

Favorite: Santa Rosa (-1.5)

Grine: Santa Rosa. This is a true coin-flip matchup. Texico’s relentless full-court pressure and offensive execution mirror Santa Rosa’s disciplined and talented squad. Texico’s size could tip the scales, but I’m leaning on Santa Rosa at home in what promises to be a thrilling game.