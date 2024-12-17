Published Dec 17, 2024
New Mexico High School Football Coach of the Year
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@CoachGrine

NMPreps is proud to announce the winner of the 2024 New Mexico High School Football Coach of the Year award. Each season, coaches are nominated and voted on by their peers, media members, and fans. After narrowing the field to 10 finalists, the ultimate winner is selected based on their impact and success during the season.

This year, the award goes to Sonny Duran of Dexter High School. Duran, in just his second season as head coach, led the Dexter Demons to a dominant campaign, finishing with an undefeated regular season and a 12-1 overall record. Under his leadership, the Demons reached the Class 3A state championship game, showcasing remarkable growth and consistency throughout the season. The Demons are 21-4 under Duran.

Duran becomes the 19th winner of the NMPreps New Mexico High School Football Coach of the Year award (18th head coach overall, with Roswell’s Jeff Lynn winning twice in 2018 and 2019, and Artesia’s Cooper Henderson winning twice—outright in 2006 and as co-coach in 2014).

Duran won the award with an impressive 37.8% of the vote, solidifying his recognition as the top coach in the state. Cleveland’s Robert Garza finished as the runner-up with 22.2%, followed by Dino Facio Jr. of Gadsden, who garnered 11.9%. Rounding out the top five were Mike Kovacs of Bloomfield and Joey Fernandez of St. Michael’s, each receiving 9.6% of the vote.

Congratulations to Coach Sonny Duran and the Dexter Demons on a remarkable 2024 season! #NMPreps

Previous Winners

2023: Anthony Gonzales, Lovington High School

2022: Jeremy Maupin, Artesia High School

2021: Heath Ridenour, Cleveland High School

2020: John Cobos, Bernalillo High School

2019: Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School

2018: Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School

2017: Chad Adcox, Manzano High School

2016: San Juan Mendoza, St. Pius X School

2015: Miguel Medina, Espanola Valley High School

2014: David Howes, Rio Rancho High School/Cooper Henderson, Artesia High School

2013: Patrick Quillen, Foothill School

2012: Jim Miller, Las Cruces High School

2011: Brad Hirsch, Aztec High School

2010: Michael Bradley, Mayfield High School

2009: Fred Romero, La Cueva High School

2008: Charlie Dotson, Eldorado High School

2007: Louie Baisa, Lordsburg High School

2006: Cooper Henderson, Artesia High School