NMPreps is proud to announce the winner of the 2024 New Mexico High School Football Coach of the Year award. Each season, coaches are nominated and voted on by their peers, media members, and fans. After narrowing the field to 10 finalists, the ultimate winner is selected based on their impact and success during the season.

This year, the award goes to Sonny Duran of Dexter High School. Duran, in just his second season as head coach, led the Dexter Demons to a dominant campaign, finishing with an undefeated regular season and a 12-1 overall record. Under his leadership, the Demons reached the Class 3A state championship game, showcasing remarkable growth and consistency throughout the season. The Demons are 21-4 under Duran.

Duran becomes the 19th winner of the NMPreps New Mexico High School Football Coach of the Year award (18th head coach overall, with Roswell’s Jeff Lynn winning twice in 2018 and 2019, and Artesia’s Cooper Henderson winning twice—outright in 2006 and as co-coach in 2014).

Duran won the award with an impressive 37.8% of the vote, solidifying his recognition as the top coach in the state. Cleveland’s Robert Garza finished as the runner-up with 22.2%, followed by Dino Facio Jr. of Gadsden, who garnered 11.9%. Rounding out the top five were Mike Kovacs of Bloomfield and Joey Fernandez of St. Michael’s, each receiving 9.6% of the vote.

Congratulations to Coach Sonny Duran and the Dexter Demons on a remarkable 2024 season! #NMPreps