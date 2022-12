NMPreps and Rivals are happy to announce Artesia head coach Jeremy Maupin as the winner of the 2022 New Mexico high school football coach of the year. #nmpreps

Artesia High School head coach Jeremy Maupin is the 2022 New Mexico high school football coach of the year. Maupin received 27% of the votes, edging out Ruidoso head coach Kief Johnson who received 25% of the votes.

Maupin guided the Bulldogs to the 5A New Mexico high school football state championship defeating the Piedra Vista Panthers, 27-14. The Bulldogs finished with an 11-2 overall record and were winners of 8-straight games to end the 2022 season.

Maupin finished his second season as head coach of the Bulldogs after several years serving as the head coach of Los Lunas. He has a record of 20-6 as the head coach of Artesia.