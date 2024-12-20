2024 NMPreps New Mexico Mr. Football Award Winner

NMPreps is thrilled to announce the winner of the prestigious 2024 New Mexico Mr. Football Award. This honor is reserved for the most outstanding high school football player in the state, recognizing excellence on and off the field. After weeks of voting and debate, the award goes to Jordan Hatch , quarterback for Cleveland High School.

Hatch, a junior, delivered a season to remember, leading Cleveland to the 2024 Class 6A state championship. In the title game, Hatch displayed remarkable poise under pressure, throwing two touchdown passes to secure the Storm's victory. Over the course of the season, he amassed more than 2,270 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, solidifying his status as one of New Mexico's top quarterbacks. His leadership and ability to rise to the occasion earned him an impressive 45.8% of the vote, making him the clear choice for this year’s award. Hatch becomes the fifth Cleveland Storm player to win the award.

Runner-Ups

Mason Posa, LB, 2025, La Cueva High School

Posa, who recently signed with the University of Wisconsin, anchored one of the state’s best defenses, helping the Bears to a 12-1 record. The senior linebacker recorded 85 tackles, 7 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and added three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three defensive touchdowns. Posa's incredible versatility earned him 20.6% of the vote, placing him second in this year’s contest.

Blake Spencer, QB, 2025, Bloomfield High School

Spencer’s aerial dominance guided the Bobcats to the Class 4A state championship. With over 3,000 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, Spencer was one of the most productive quarterbacks in New Mexico. His efforts earned him 15.0% of the vote, securing his spot as a top finalist.

Cameron Dyer, QB, 2025, La Cueva High School

Dyer’s dual-threat ability was on full display in 2024, throwing for 2,361 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,360 yards and 20 scores. Leading La Cueva to a 12-1 record, Dyer captured 13.1% of the vote, cementing his place among New Mexico’s elite.

Congratulations to Jordan Hatch and all the finalists for their outstanding achievements during the 2024 season! #NMPreps